Go back in style for back to school with Rack Room Shoes

SAN ANTONIO - It's the best and worst part of going back to school -- back to school shopping! As tax free weekend approaches, there isn't a better chance to go shopping for back to school attire. Rack Room Shoes has the best brands perfect for strutting down the hallway such as Converse, Vans and Crocs. Yes, Crocs are in style again!

Along with their great deals and savings, Rack Room Shoes also takes the extra step to give back to the community. Rack Room Shoes has partnered with Shoes That Fit which works to give shoes to children in need of athletic shoes to increase their confidence and joy. Though their 11-year partnership with Shoes That Fit, Rack Room Shoes has provided more than 250,000 pairs of new shoes to underprivileged children. Every dollar raised in the community directly benefits local children!

Besides shoes, be sure your children are prepared to go back to school with a new backpack and lunchbox.

For more information, visit Rack Room Shoes on Instagram and Facebook. You can also download their mobile app for more savings and rewards. Happy shopping!

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.