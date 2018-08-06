More Fun on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - "Texas" Tom and Glenda Slaughter from Lost Maples Winery show Mike and Fiona how it's done.

Tom and Glenda Slaughter are dedicated to the wine industry in Texas.

According to their website

Our grapes are grown on land that has been held in Glenda's family for more than 175 years—since before Texas was even a State

To celebrate their 10th annual harvest they are having a fun celebration!

The vineyard has one every year, but this year they added a grape stomping competition!

This will be held on Saturday, August 11.

If you're looking for the perfect wine or a fun day at a vineyard, head over to Lost Maples Winery!

