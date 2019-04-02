Gymnastics class for kids

SAN ANTONIO - Gymnastics is perfect way for kids to have fun and play, but also get a head start on an active and healthy lifestyle. At Sunburst Gymnastics Academy it all starts with the Mommy and me class. Mommies and daddies get right into the action helping their 3 to 5-year-olds learn the basics of gymnastics. From handstands to flips the kids and parents learn a little bit of everything.

Sunburst is limited to the little ones. They have classes for children of all ages and experience levels in gymnastics. They offer trial classes to new students and are happy to help anyone looking to get into gymnastics. Check out their gym at 7903 Mainland dr., just off Bandera rd. or click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.