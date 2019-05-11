Handmade DIY soap & spa treatments for Mom

SAN ANTONIO - Want to pamper Mom without breaking the bank? Amanda Hardman, owner of The Magical Unicorn, has a magical solution for you -- DIY soap and spa treatments!

On Friday, Hardman shared her recipe for fabulous, handmade soap to shower your mother in luxury this Mother's Day weekend. It's easy to make and only uses a few ingredients. Watch the video above to learn how to make your own gifts for Mom!

The Magical Unicorn is a store filled with fun and funky jewelry, pins, stickers and custom ordered pieces. It also carries a variety of holistic skincare products.

You can follow The Magical Unicorn on Facebook and buy products via the store's website.

