Happy birthday, SA Live! San Antonio's #1 variety show turns 5

SAN ANTONIO - Celebrate SA Live's 5th birthday as we celebrate San Antonio! Watch the video to see the cast's favorite SA Live moments and relive the fun!

The first episode of SA Live aired at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2014. Since then, the show has moved locations to its new home at Historic Market Square, but our mission has always been the same -- to celebrate our beautiful city of San Antonio.

FUN FACTS ABOUT SA LIVE

1. The show was originally broadcast at the Buckhorn Saloon.

2. Fiona has been on the show since it began.

3. Mike is also a meteorologist at KSAT.

4. Elder Eats was created to air on SA Live.

5. Jen is on-air talent AND a producer.

BONUS FACT

SA Live is San Antonio's #1 variety show!

You can celebrate San Antonio with the SA Live team weekdays from 1 to 2 p.m. on KSAT 12.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.