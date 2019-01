Miss Rodeo Texas tests Mike's and Fiona's knowledge about all things rodeo with a trivia game on SA Live!

Samantha Cayton is the 2018 Miss Rodeo Texas. She's from Lufkin and attends Tarleton State University in Stephenville. She does barrel racing and roping, and hopes to one day open a rehabilitation center for injured performance horses.

You can follow Cayton on Facebook at Miss Rodeo Texas.

