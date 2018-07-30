Healthy Fish Tacos

More Food on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - Jenni Eicher, owner of take back your kitchen, shows David and Fiona how to make healthy and delicious fish tacos.

Jenni is a personal trainer who loves all things fitness and fun!

She makes delicious healthy food and would love to share her recipes with anyone who wants to change their fitness routines.

According to her website

My mission is to EMPOWER YOU to reach your potential; nourishing your mind, body and soul.

If you're interested in leading a healthier life head over to her website.

