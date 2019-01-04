Healthy snack, fitness ideas for families on the go

SAN ANTONIO - Get your sweat on as a family and fuel up with good-for-you snacks on the go with Kraft Fitness!

Personal trainer Shawn Kraft shared several tips and tricks for how to snack healthy and how to stay fit wherever you go.

Snack tip 1:

Eat snacks that contain less than 12 grams of sugar.

Snack tip 2:

Add berries to yogurt and nut butter sandwiches because they contain less sugar than other fruits like bananas, pineapples or grapes.

Snack tip 3:

Add protein powder or cinnamon to Greek yogurt rather than sweeteners. Kraft said cinnamon helps to curb carb cravings and burn fat while taking the edge off off tart yogurt.

Snack tip 5:

Avoid white and wheat bread, which contain added sugar and salt. Instead, opt for sprouted bread with complex carbohydrates.

Snack tip 6:

Check out the labels on nut butters. Peanut butter often contains partially hydrogenated oils and sugar.

CLICK HERE FOR SHAWN KRAFT'S HEALTHY SNACK RECIPES

Workout tips for the family:

Young kids need to be healthy and active, too, but Kraft says heavy weights may stunt growth and they can be bad for kids' bones. He urges kids to stick to light hand weights and work on bodyweight exercises.

Watch the video at the top of this page for Kraft's workout routine for young kids and families to do together.

Upcoming Event:

Join Kraft and work out for a good cause at the Kick Cancer Fundraiser. A donation of $40 is suggested. Proceeds will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 12, at Kraft Fitness located at 4727 Shavano Oak near Lockhill Selma and Loop 1604 on San Antonio's Far North Side.

You can learn more about Kraft Fitness on its website, or follow Kraft on Instagram @KraftFitness.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.