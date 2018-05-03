Heart of Texas Concert Band set to perform Tricentennial concert this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The Heart of Texas Concert Band is a group who's mission is to provide challenging performance opportunities for adult musicians of all ages.

To mark this year's Tricentennial celebration, they've teamed up with Spanish composer Carlos Pellicer to commission a piece called "Euphoric City."

They'll be performing this piece at a Tricentennial Concert this Sunday, May 6, 2018 at San Antonio's McAllister Auditorium from 3-6 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.