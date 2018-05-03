SA Live

Heart of Texas Concert Band set to perform Tricentennial concert this weekend

Concert to feature music from guest composer Carlos Pellicer

By Katie Meyers - SA Live Executive Producer

SAN ANTONIO - The Heart of Texas Concert Band is a group who's mission is to provide challenging performance opportunities for adult musicians of all ages.

To mark this year's Tricentennial celebration, they've teamed up with Spanish composer Carlos Pellicer to commission a piece called "Euphoric City."

They'll be performing this piece at a Tricentennial Concert this Sunday, May 6, 2018 at San Antonio's McAllister Auditorium from 3-6 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website

