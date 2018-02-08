SA Live

Here's how YOU can take part of Serve 300 SA

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready to celebrate San Antonio's 300th birhday? I know I am!

But its not just about the party, it's about giving back to the community. 

Here are 3 ways you can help in Serve 300 SA:

1. Infrastructure Improvement Day

  • Date: February 17, 2018
  • Help get SA clean and beautiful with neighborhood cleanups 
  • Paint houses, park cleanup, river beautification, sustainability projects

2. Commemorative Week

  • Date: May 1-6, 2018 
  • Activities dedicated to family well being 
  • "Lend a hand in the community and make sure everybody is healthy and fit to enjoy the next 300 years."

3. Environment Day 

  • Date: October 13, 2018
  • Help us leave a legacy behind
  • Be sustainable and resilient

If you want to be part of helping out the community, click on the website and join us in volunteering. Plus you get a FREE Tricentennial T-shirt! 

