Here's how YOU can take part of Serve 300 SA

SAN ANTONIO - Are you ready to celebrate San Antonio's 300th birhday? I know I am!
But its not just about the party, it's about giving back to the community.
Here are 3 ways you can help in Serve 300 SA:
1. Infrastructure Improvement Day
- Date: February 17, 2018
- Help get SA clean and beautiful with neighborhood cleanups
- Paint houses, park cleanup, river beautification, sustainability projects
2. Commemorative Week
- Date: May 1-6, 2018
- Activities dedicated to family well being
- "Lend a hand in the community and make sure everybody is healthy and fit to enjoy the next 300 years."
3. Environment Day
- Date: October 13, 2018
- Help us leave a legacy behind
- Be sustainable and resilient
If you want to be part of helping out the community, click on the website and join us in volunteering. Plus you get a FREE Tricentennial T-shirt!
