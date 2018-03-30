Hey Guys! Drink Beer While You Get Pampered!

SAN ANTONIO - Getting pampered at a salon is not just for ladies.

18|8 Fine Men’s Salons has a variety of services for men looking to relax and feel their best.

BOOK YOUR WEDDING PARTY TODAY

Services include:

Draft Beer

Executive Style Haircuts

Classic Shaves

Manicures

Pedicures

Hot Towel Treatments

Neck and Shoulder Massage

Face Masks

BOOK YOUR HAIRCUT TODAY

The salon also has special deals for grooms and their groomsmen that includes catering options and free services for the groom when booked with five or more groomsmen.

BOOK YOUR WEDDING PARTY TODAY

The wedding party offer is only available at the Huebner Oaks location.

To get your wedding party booked at the salon, just call 210-462-1705 .

You can also head to their website www.eighteeneight.com/san-antonio-tx.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.