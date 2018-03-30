Hey Guys! Drink Beer While You Get Pampered!

SAN ANTONIO - Getting pampered at a salon is not just for ladies.
18|8 Fine Men’s Salons has a variety of services for men looking to relax and feel their best.
Services include:
- Draft Beer
- Executive Style Haircuts
- Classic Shaves
- Manicures
- Pedicures
- Hot Towel Treatments
- Neck and Shoulder Massage
- Face Masks
The salon also has special deals for grooms and their groomsmen that includes catering options and free services for the groom when booked with five or more groomsmen.
The wedding party offer is only available at the Huebner Oaks location.
To get your wedding party booked at the salon, just call 210-462-1705.
You can also head to their website www.eighteeneight.com/san-antonio-tx.
