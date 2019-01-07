Hidden vegetables in ice cream

SAN ANTONIO - Peekaboo Ice Cream can be found at most HEB's in San Antonio. Each of the eight flavors consists of a full serving of vegetables.

Founder, Jessica Levison, is a mom of three and she knows the struggles of getting your children to eat more vegetables. You can find some fun ice cream snack ideas on her website, by clicking here.

To spruce it up for the kids,why not try this ice cream sandwich recipe ( and let them help you make it):

Peekaboo Ice Cream sandwich:

Cookies

½ cup vegetable oil

¾ cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1¾ cups chickpea flour, sifted

½ cup chocolate chunks

