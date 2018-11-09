Honeysuckle Tea Time - DON'T MISS THEM TONIGHT

SAN ANTONIO - Honeysuckle Teatime
Honeysuckle Teatime is a catering business that serves delicious treats, perfect for any event.
They offer a diverse menu and custom orders of tea-infused cupcakes, cookies, cake pops and more!
They also have many events and classes, offered to everyone at a low cost.
Business Bites Event
You can try Honeysuckle Tea Time treats on Friday, Nov. 9,at Business Bites, sponsored by Chef Cooperative, a nonprofit organization that works to raise funds in support of farm-to-table initiatives and the prosperity of local farmers.
The event will benefit Launch SA, a separate nonprofit organization that works to assist entrepreneurs, small business owners and food companies.
Business Bites will feature 18 vendors with a diverse amount of food. Tickets are $45, but as an SA Live viewer, you can get them for $40 using this link. Don't miss out on this event and the sweet treats that come with it!
