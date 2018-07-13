Hot Cheetos Ice Cream Now In San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Kuma is known for their insane bubble waffle desserts - now - they’re introducing Hot Cheetos ice cream.

The ice cream gets made with two party-sized bags of Extra Hot Cheetos - and the waffle cones get crowned in gooey, melty marshmallows and crushed Hot Cheetos.

The cold soft serve ice cream gets poured into the cone and covered in Extra Hot Cheetos dust.

The concoction sounds strange, but the combination works exceptionally well.

The initial bite is cold and sweet - then it becomes savory - then the Hot Cheeto flavor comes through with a light kick of spice.

Kuma owner Kevin Chu created this dessert because of his love for Hot Cheetos.

"I eat them on everything. It's an unhealthy amount," joked Chu.

He also made the ice cream because of his love for all things San Antonio.

"There's nothing more San Antonio then Hot Cheetos and ice cream and a hot summer day."

Creating this delicious beast didn’t come easy.

"It's been a lot of trial and error. We've eaten a lot of funky different things. We've got something now that we're proud to share," said Chu.

It’s hot in South Texas - cool down and keep it spicy with this Hot Cheetos ice cream cone at Kuma.

Kuma is located at 6565 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249.

To get more information on Kuma, head to their Facebook page.

