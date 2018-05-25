Hot Dogs for Hot Days

SAN ANTONIO - Want some Hot Cheetos on your hot dog?

Then Home Team Hot Dogs is the place for you, they offer a wide variety of hot dogs that is sure to satisfy everyone's memorial day weekend hot dog needs.

As one reviewer put it:

Exceeded my expectations! I am normally not a hot dog person but let me say now I am! Crispy bacon,juicy hot dog,fresh pico de gallo & mayo

TRY THEM

Home Team Hot Dogs has a cart and can cater to your party or private event and they just recently bought their first food truck so book them now.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.