How to create the perfect Dia de los Muertos altar

Dia de los Muertos altars, or ofrendas, honor family, friends, pets and heroes who have passed.

Day of the dead celebrations are held on Nov. 1 and 2, and are actually a celebration of life, despite the morbid-sounding name.

Altars are set up as prominent features as a way to guide souls back to the land of the living and show them they're not lost or forgotten.

Different colors have different meanings and marigolds are common, as are baby's breath flowers which symbolize the purity of children's souls, according to the Mexican Folk Art Guide.

