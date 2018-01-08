How to get your best night's sleep EVER

SAN ANTONIO - At last, you can finally get the best sleep of your life this year!

Say goodbye to tossing and turning throughout the night.

If you have sleep apnea or aren't positive you have sleep apnea, Premier Sleep Solutions is here to help you have the best sleep.

What is Sleep Apnea?

S leep Apnea is a medical condition when someone has one or more pauses in breathing (Or shallow breaths while sleeping) These pauses can last from a few seconds to minutes & may occur 30 times or more in a minute People with Sleep Apnea often snore--- if your partner is snoring they should visit with a sleeping specialist to see if they have Sleep Apnea.

80% of Americans suffer from Sleep Apnea

Sleep Apnea can lead to serious health problems including:

Heart disorders

Depression

Help is on the way with Premier Sleep Solutions!

~ Premier Sleep Solutions is a dental practice specialized to treat sleep disorders, including Sleep Apnea.

Sleep Apnea can often be treated by using an oral appliance at night.

Pictured below is the oral appliance offered at Premier Sleep Solutions.

Premier Sleep Offers an oral appliance (Almost like a mouth guard) to help you sleep

Oral appliance is worn during the night to free your lungs allowing you to get proper airflow to stop the snoring

Will My Insurance Cover This Treatment??

You are in luck--- most medical insurance providers and Medicare cover sleep-related treatments.

Normally a patient’s out-of-pocket costs are minimal or even non-existent.

For more information about Premier Sleep Solutions, you can call 210-598-8200 or visit StopSnoringTX.com.

Premier Sleep Solutions is located at 7434 Louis Pasteur Dr. #230, San Antonio, TX 78229.

