How to look hot while feeling the heat

Here are six summer beauty tips to battle the South Texas sun:
1. BB Crème is your new best friend.
2. Use powders instead of cream products to prevent smudging.
3. Use waterproof mascara instead of regular mascara.
4. Put chopped cucumber & mint in a spray bottle with water to make a beauty mist.
5. Apply cold chamomile tea bags to prevent redness after shaving.
6. Mix three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of honey and a half cup of sugar into a scrub and exfoliate before shaving.
For more information on Elsa Fernandez and Eye Candy Boutique visit, heyeyecandy.com.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.