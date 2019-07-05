How to look hot while feeling the heat

Here are six summer beauty tips to battle the South Texas sun:

1. BB Crème is your new best friend.

2. Use powders instead of cream products to prevent smudging.

3. Use waterproof mascara instead of regular mascara.

4. Put chopped cucumber & mint in a spray bottle with water to make a beauty mist.

5. Apply cold chamomile tea bags to prevent redness after shaving.

6. Mix three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of honey and a half cup of sugar into a scrub and exfoliate before shaving.

For more information on Elsa Fernandez and Eye Candy Boutique visit, heyeyecandy.com.

