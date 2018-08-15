Huge Burritos & Unique Tex-Mex Breakfast Tacos Served At This Iconic San Antonio Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Ruthie’s Mexican restaurant opened it’s doors in 1993 - serving up Tex-Mex classics like fresh flour tortillas, carne guisada, and their grande burrito.

The grande burrito has mounds of carne guisada, beans, cheese, rice and avocados stuffed inside a home-made tortilla that gets covered in sauce and handfuls of cheese.

Not only is it delicious, but it is also one of the best things I’ve eaten in San Antonio.

Ruthie’s is a local favorite, and it’s the local eatery for Winston Churchill High School students.

“We love Ruthie's because they treat us so right and every day we can come here and hang out as a team," said Churchill football player Liam Capobianco.

The name, Ruthie’s, comes from a local Tex-Mex restaurant’s owner’s mother.

“Ruthie is Ron Acosta's mother. Ron Acosta is the owner of Las Palapas," said Ruthie's owner Nas Valencia.

That’s right - Ruthie’s is directly connected to Las Palapas.

Ruthie’s has a classic Tex-Mex menu - including fresh tortillas that get packed with chorizo, fried potatoes, eggs and barbacoa available all week.

They even have creative tacos like an omelet taco, (a taco crammed with a whole omelet and the Courtney taco, a chorizo, potato, quest blanco and pico de gallo taco in a flour tortilla.

Ruthie’s is located at 11423 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78213.

To get more information on Ruthie’s Mexican Restaurant, head to their website.

