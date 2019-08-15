Ice cold treats to beat the heat on the street

SAN ANTONIO - ¡Que delicioso! Get your iced fruit drink fix at Señor Mango this summer!

The ice cream and frozen fruit drink establishment at 5112 West Ave. serves up so much more than your average frozen treats. It offers aguas frescas, mangonadas, elote rusas, raspas, creamy strawberry treats, corn in a cup and other local flavor favorites.

Watch the video above to find out how to make these tasty eats and drinks at home. You can find out more on Señor Mango's website, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

