Abracadabra! Hocus pocus! Presto!

SAN ANTONIO - Magician and illusionist, Richard Blake, performs magic tricks for Mike Osterhage and Jen Tobias-Struski using a deck of cards and a dollar bill.

Blake was inspired to become a magician after receiving a magic kit for Christmas when he was 7 years old. Now, 48 years later, Blake is still sharing his magic tricks with the San Antonio community.

Blake's performances at birthday parties and school and corporate events amaze children and adults alike. He's performed in all the school districts in San Antonio as well as in various private schools across South Texas. He's also performed at the Austin City Limits stage, the Alamodome, the AT&T Center and the San Antonio Public Library for companies such as Facebook, New York Life and USAA.

Blake's most exciting trick is being able to make someone float in the air. He can also pull a rabbit out of a hat, make cards appear out of nowhere and chop off his arm.

Even from just 2 feet away, Osterhage and Tobias-Struski were shocked at Blake's ability to perform these tricks without revealing his secrets. "He's the real thing," Tobias-Struski says.

