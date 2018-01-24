In tune with "The King of Opera" - Placido Domingo

SAN ANTONIO - Placido Domingo, also known as The King of Opera, is in town for a concert to celebrate the city's tricentennial.

The repertoire will encompass Broadway highlights, traditional Spanish songs and famous operatic arias.

When asked what he loves about San Antonio Domingo said, “It’s wonderful! Happy people, it’s a happy city and I love it.”

Domingo will be joined on stage by special guests: San Antonian Ally Brooke Hernandez from Fifth Harmony, soprano Ana Maria Martinez from Puerto Rico and his son, Placido.

Domingo has earned 12 Grammy Awards, including three Latin Grammys.

He is also a musician and conductor.

El Maestro has sung 148 different roles, more than any other tenor in the annals of music, with over 3900 career performances.

Even with thousands of performances under his belt, Domingo says he still gets butterflies.

“Everyday. You’re always nervous. Who says that they’re not nervous? I don’t believe them.”

The concert is at the Lila Cockrell Theatre at 8 p.m. tonight, January 24.



