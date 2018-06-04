Is Hemp Legal in Texas?

SAN ANTONIO - Dab Hemp Cafe is San Antonio's first hemp shop offering a variety of food, coffee, juices, and health & wellness products featuring hemp ingredients.

“We truly wanted to bring San Antonio a hemp shop that they can into, grab a cup of coffee and take that stigma away,” said founder Erika Delarosa.

Some may be asking - are hemp products legal?

The answer is - yes.

In 2014, the federal government passed the farm bill allowing all states to cultivate and study industrial hemp.

In April 2017, House Bill 3587 was passed allowing Texas farmers to grow industrial hemp on Texas soil.

“Our mission is to set forth the health and wellness properties of hemp, so we are incorporating it in different ways,” said Delarosa.

All of their baked goods contain hemp seeds and pack a nutritional punch.

Three tablespoons of hulled hemp seeds give you 10 grams (g) of protein, 14g fat (mostly coming from omega-3 and omega-6 fats), and 2g fiber.

“Our bakery is a collaboration of two different bakers. I have Becky Madeleine of Scratch Kitchen, and I have Luis Garcia La Popular Bakery,” said Co-Founder Gabriel Garza.

The cafe is a family-centric shop interested in eliminating the negative stereotypes surrounding hemp and hemp products and welcome San Antonio residents to give their products a try.

Dab Hemp Cafe is located at 105 Warren, San Antonio, Texas 78212.

To get more information, just head to their Facebook page.

