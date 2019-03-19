SAN ANTONIO - It's not just springtime, it's crawfish season! Firehouse Fare food truck is here to get you ready.

Their first tip - never eat shellfish that was dead before it was boiled. Co-owner Cindy Martin says if you stretch the tail and it doesn't re-curl when you let it go, don't eat it. These crawfish were boiled with potatoes, onions, and sausage, but Firehouse Fare says you can boil them with pretty much anything you like.

The second item on the menu is Crawfish Mac and Cheese Balls. Cindy Martin says the recipe came from Paula Dean, but they put their own spin on it.

If you want to find Firehouse Fare food truck head to Comfort Backyard in Boerne, that's between Hill Country Distillers and Newsom Vineyards.

You can follow them on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/firehousefare/

