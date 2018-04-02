It's Crawfish Season, San Antonio! 🦐🦐🦐

SAN ANTONIO - Pinch Boil House is celebrating crawfish season this year with their Crawfish Palooza II event.

The event takes place at Weathered Souls Brewery and the entry fee is $23-$25 depending on if you buy them in advance or at the door.

The event includes live music, crawfish and delicious beer brewed by Weathered Souls Brewery.

The event is from 12-5 p.m., Saturday, April 7 at 606 Embassy Oaks #500, San Antonio, TX 78216.

To get more information about the event, just head to their Facebook page.

