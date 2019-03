SAN ANTONIO - Did you give up coffee for lent? Garden Tea Lounge has you covered with spring teas. They have a variety of different flavors and they brought a few to market square for Mike and Jen to try out.

Liz Sigg, owner of Garden Tea Lounge, says some of the teas could help replace coffee for your caffeine fix, while others are caffeine free or can even help with spring time allergies.

The next part of the tea 101 lesson was a demonstration of the traditional Chinese tea ceremony. Liz says it's not always about drinking the tea, but tasting the tea. Making tea into an event. There were many great tips in the lesson. For example, you don't want to steep your tea leaves too long. 5 to 30 seconds is all it needs or else you might burn them. There's lots more tips, it's a lesson tea lovers don't want to miss.

For more information on the Garden Tea lounge visit the website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.