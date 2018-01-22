J-Prime Steakhouse is sizzling for Restaurant Week

SAN ANTONIO - Restaurant week is in full swing, and J-Prime Steakhouse is preparing to wow customers with one of the best selections in town.

"We care what we do," said Assistant General Manager Carlos Rodriguez. "We are very passionate."

The grill is prepped with hot charcoal and raked before service cranking out 500 - 600-degree heat.

All of their steaks are cut in-house including the juicy 8 oz fillet tenderloin that is available on the restaurant week menu.

Their Australian sourced lamb shanks are available as well, served with mint pesto sauce and mint jelly.

Bone-in pork chops come on a bed of apple and fig sauce with granny smith apple slices on the side.

If fish is more your style - you will love the cedar plank salmon.

The salmon gets rubbed with whole grain mustard and topped with twigs of rosemary and kosher salt.

Orange slices create a citrus bed for the fish and also prevent it from sticking to the wooden plank.

After it’s done baking - the salmon is finished with a smoking session on the grill.

Your three-course meal is complete with a salad or soup and your choice of dessert - all for a modest price of only $35.

For more information on J-Prime Steakhouse, just head to their website.

