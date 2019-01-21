Jade Marie Patek performs soulful country music

SAN ANTONIO - Texas musician Jade Marie Patek performs soulful, bluesy country on SA Live at Market Square! Check out her new album, Fly Bird, released Nov. 30, 2018.

Bio from her website, JadeMarieMusic.com:

Jade Marie Patek comes from a rich musical lineage as the granddaughter of polka legend, Joe Patek, who delighted crowds at dancehalls for decades with his Orchestra. Using her polka roots as inspiration, Jade began writing her own music and performing it live a few years back. Her original music is purely Texan and definitely original. The songs are fueled by life experiences, life lessons and a whole lot of heart and soul.