Jam out with Fischer & Wieser!

SAN ANTONIO - Join Fischer & Wieser as it celebrates its 50th anniversary Saturday, July 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Das Peach Haus in Fredericksburg!

Fischer & Wieser is a family owned business that has been making award-winning jams and jellies for half a century. There are more than 150 delicious products to choose from, including various wines, sauces, condiments, and preserves.

A new product to try out is the peaches and whiskey barbecue sauce. Add it to shredded pork in a slow cooker and you've got a fresh take on a traditional pork slider that will leave you wanting more.

Cool it down with a tasty wine like the Riesling, one of four new wines Fischer & Wieser is adding to its selection. All its wines are made with 100% Texas grapes so you can drink happily knowing it's locally sourced.

Inspiration for Fischer & Wieser came after Mark Wieser worked at his father's farm selling peaches in 1928. Growing up, Wieser wanted to have a place of his own to sell peaches, and he made that happen when he bought a 100-year-old log cabin, now known as Das Peach House, and continued his father's legacy.

Back then, Wieser hired students to help harvest peaches at the orchard. He could never have imagined at the time that one of the young men he hired would soon become the future Mr. Fischer in "Fischer and Wieser."

Case Fischer, chief executive officer and president of Fischer & Wieser, was the first person to introduce the chipotle pepper to the American palate in 1997. With that pepper, he created the best-selling roasted raspberry chipotle sauce that continues to win top awards nationwide.

In addition to the raspberry chipotle sauce, Wieser loves the green grape preserves that he grew up eating. The wild mustang grape is harvested when it's really tiny and before the seed even forms, a process that takes about two and a half hours. Pair this preserve with homemade bread and cream and you've got yourself a delicious meal with "tastes that stay with you all your life," says Wieser.

Fischer & Wieser is proud to be one of the spots that makes Fredericksburg a popular tourist town. Be sure to make a trip out to Das Peach Haus on Saturday for a picnic under the pine trees to celebrate its 50th anniversary. You won't want to miss out on good food, music and fireworks after sunset!

To purchase Fischer & Wieser products, you can head over to your local H-E-B or check out the company's website.

