"Jazzin" up the weekend

SAN ANTONIO - 16 the Olympus a local jazz fusion group that combines hip hop and jazz sounds to create a distinct one all their own, will be headlining Tony Romero's Moonlight Jazz Jamboree.

So if you are looking start your weekend off calm, snap your fingers, or instantly feel cooler then the Jazz Jamboree is the place for you.

You can catch all of the smooth tunes on Saturday, May 26 from 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. at the Brick at Blue Star Art Complex. It's free to enter and all ages are welcome.

