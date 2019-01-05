Jeremy Piven visits SA Live ahead of stand-up comedy show

SAN ANTONIO - Actor Jeremy Piven stopped by Market Square a day ahead of his stand-up comedy show in San Antonio to check out its world-famous Mexican food and chat with Mike and Fiona about comedy and food.

Piven paid a visit to San Antonio on Friday to get a bead on the city for his comedy show, An Evening with Jeremy Piven. It starts Saturday at 8 p.m. the Empire Theatre. One lucky fan won two tickets to the show! For more information about Piven's show, click here.

The actor is best known for his role as Ari Gold in the HBO show "Entourage," which aired for eight seasons and won him three Emmy awards and a Golden Globe.

The popularity of the show also set up a fun game for SA Live called "Who's in your entourage?" Mike and Fiona gave Piven different scenarios and asked him who he would pick to be in his entourage. Do you know who his number one pick is? How about his picks for a five-on-five game of basketball against Michael Jordan? Watch the video above to find out!

