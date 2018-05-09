Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese Now Available in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Jerk Shack is San Antonio’s newest Jamaican cuisine destination packed with tons of island favorites, like their jerk mac & wings.

Their mac and cheese is made-to-order with a béchamel base and loads of cheese.

The wings are brined overnight in their house-made jerk seasoning and buttermilk - then coated in cornstarch and more jerk seasoning.

Then, they get deep fried to golden perfection.

The mac and cheese is served in a skillet, and the wings come on the side with three different house-made island-style sauces.

Also on the menu: traditional jerk chicken, shrimp and grits, whole fried red snapper escovitch and other traditional items.

Owner and military veteran, Chef Nicola Blaque, was born in Jamaica and moved to the states when she was 4 years old.

After serving in the military, Chef Nicola graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and fulfilled her dream of bringing authentic Jamaican food to the U.S.

Blaque and her husband transformed the former taco shop into a gorgeous outdoor eating experience - similar to what you would find on the island.

If you have been looking for an authentic taste of Jamaica - look no further - the jerk shack brings the island flavor to the Alamo City.

The Jerk Shack is located at 117 Matyear St, San Antonio, TX 78237.

To get more information on The Jerk Shack, just head to their Facebook page.



