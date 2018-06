SAN ANTONIO - Desert Polynesia dances to educate others about the Pacific Islands history and Culture.

They dance traditional dances of islands such as Hawaii, Tahiti, New Zealand, Samoa and Guam. They are also incredibly talented and entertaining to watch.

Desert Polynesia wll come dance for your event whether it is public, private or corporate just contact them at DesertPolynesia@gmail.com and add some unique culture to your next get together.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.