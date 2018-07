More Health on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - Dr. Mike Boss, owner of Juice Boss, shows off healthy and delicious food options for you and your kids.

Juice Boss is a unique spot in San Antonio.

It has juice, but also a variety of health options.

They have Juices, Training, Chiropractic care and massages.

As is says on their website

Come for the Juice, Stay for the Health

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.