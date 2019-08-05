Kane Alvarado amazes San Antonio with his musical talent

SAN ANTONIO - This young man has performed with top artists and received numerous awards for his music, and he isn't even a teenager yet! Artist -- Kane Alvarado has been playing guitar since he was 5 years old. Since then, he has performed alongside of artists such as Los Lonely Boys and Del Castillo.

With the support of his family and band members, Alvarado has had many performance gigs throughout San Antonio. In fact, the Kane Alvarado Band will be performing at Gruene Hall on Aug. 30. Go check them out for a good show and a good time!

Stay with this kid because he is surely going places! For more information on Kane Alvarado Band, visit them on Facebook and YouTube.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.