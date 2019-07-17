Keep your kids stylish by shopping locally at Fin and Pickles

SAN ANTONIO - Fin & Pickles was established by two mom friends, Amy and Brittany, because they wanted to create a cute and affordable boutique for other moms and their babies and children. They have created a fun and inviting store with a great atmosphere for both moms and children alike.

Parents can find mommy-approved brand clothing such as Mud Pie, Ruffle Butts, Melissa & Doug, Elegant Baby and some new ones like Locally Grown, The Bow Next Door, Lou Lou Lollipop and Sweet Bamboo.

While parents shop, kids can enjoy playing with toys or being entertained with crafts. In addition, Fin & Pickles has a bright room with a chalkboard wall that lets kids express themselves creatively during story time or other crafting events especially for kids.

Fin & Pickles is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Mondays.

