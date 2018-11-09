Thanksgiving crafts to keep the kids busy while you cook

SAN ANTONIO - Adeina Anderson presents fun and tasty distractions for the kids while you cook Thanksgiving dinner.

Creative crafts and snacks for the kids

Whipping up a tasty Thanksgiving meal for your extended family is hard enough without the little ones "helping." So to make it easier for you, Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina came up with fun crafts and treats to keep the kids occupied.

From paper plate and paper cup turkeys to a wine reduction caramel sauce white chocolate hot cocoa, Anderson has you covered. Just watch the video (above) and learn!

Adeina Anderson, the Lifestyle Expert

Anderson is a nationally recognized expert for creative crafts, party tips, simple recipes, home decor and anything DIY. Plus, she's an SA Live staple!

For more information on this seasonal crafting idea and more, check out her website or social media pages listed below.

Facebook: Facebook.com/Crafting-With-Adeina

Twitter: @AdeinaAnderson

Instagram: @AdeinaAnderson

Pinterest: @CreativeLifestyles

YouTube: AdeinaAnderson

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.