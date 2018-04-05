KSAT Community: Ronald McDonald House Charities

SAN ANTONIO - Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) provides stability and resources for families everywhere.

Their mission is:

"to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families."

With a fourth Ronald McDonald House underway they will be able to help more families and their children. Donations are still needed to continue their inspiring work and grow their vision:

"A world where all children have access to medical care, and their families are supported and actively involved in their children's care."

For more information on the RMHC and to donate you can click on the website.

