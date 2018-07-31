SA Live

SA Live feature: Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children

By Kiersten Ehr - Digital Content Creator

SAN ANTONIO - Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children offers a rich auditory-oral environment to help children with hearing loss develop their maximum potential.

Sunshine Cottage offers a comprehensive day-school program with state-of-the-art educational and hearing technology for children in preschool through fifth grade.

More Headlines

"I had a wonderful experience there," said Shellie Eagan, Sunshine Cottage alumna. "They really do care about the children."

How can you get involved with Sunshine Cottage?

  • You can donate here to support the education for deaf children
  • Become a corporate partner

For more information about Sunshine Cottage, visit sunshinecottage.org or call 210-824-0579. 

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Information courtesy of Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.