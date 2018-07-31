SA Live feature: Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children

SAN ANTONIO - Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children offers a rich auditory-oral environment to help children with hearing loss develop their maximum potential.
Sunshine Cottage offers a comprehensive day-school program with state-of-the-art educational and hearing technology for children in preschool through fifth grade.
"I had a wonderful experience there," said Shellie Eagan, Sunshine Cottage alumna. "They really do care about the children."
How can you get involved with Sunshine Cottage?
- You can donate here to support the education for deaf children
- Become a corporate partner
For more information about Sunshine Cottage, visit sunshinecottage.org or call 210-824-0579.
Information courtesy of Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children.
