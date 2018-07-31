SA Live feature: Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children

SAN ANTONIO - Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children offers a rich auditory-oral environment to help children with hearing loss develop their maximum potential.

Sunshine Cottage offers a comprehensive day-school program with state-of-the-art educational and hearing technology for children in preschool through fifth grade.

"I had a wonderful experience there," said Shellie Eagan, Sunshine Cottage alumna. "They really do care about the children."

How can you get involved with Sunshine Cottage?

You can donate here to support the education for deaf children

Become a corporate partner

For more information about Sunshine Cottage, visit sunshinecottage.org or call 210-824-0579.

