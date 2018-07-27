Laugh out Loud with Tommy Davidson

SAN ANTONIO - One of the funniest, most talented comedians with exceptional range, Tommy Davidson – known for standout roles in film, tv and animated series -- is coming to San Antonio, TX for a comedy performance at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy club on July 27-29.

Tommy delivers any time he is interviewed; his current material is a whole new level of funny.

Tommy has earned a reputation as an extraordinary performer. Best known as one of the stars of the groundbreaking television shows, In Living Color -- as well as the force behind Turner Network's #1 animated series, Black Dynamite, Tommy's visibility has allowed him to become a household name known for his innovative talent.

Also, known for hysterical roles in features ranging from starring opposite Jim Carrey in "Ace Ventura II: When Nature Calls" to Halle Berry in "Strictly Business" and in Spike Lee's "Bamboozled." Most recently, his new travel show "Vacation Creation" has been renewed for a season 3 and will be shooting mid-June for a fall 2018 launch

So take some time for some laugh and go see Tommy Davidson!

