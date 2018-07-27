Layers upon Layers of Lasagna!

SAN ANTONIO - Created by TLC's "Cake Boss" Buddy Valastro, Buddy V's Ristorante brings a taste of Buddy's family gatherings and beloved heirloom recipes to cities across the country, including San Antonio, Las Vegas and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The San Antonio location recently opened in March at The Shops at La Cantera. In addition to offering unique twists on classic Italian-American favorites, they stay true to Buddy's baking roots with timeless sweets; for example, Buddy's world-famous cannolis.

National Lasagna Day is Sunday, July 29. In celebration of the holiday, Chef Chris Bieker will demonstrate how to build a layer of Buddy V's Ristorante's famous "Nona's Lasagna Al Forno." Available for lunch and dinner, the lasagna is made with Italian sausage, Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese.

Like many of the other dishes featured on the menu, Nona's Lasagna Al Forno is a recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation within Buddy Valastro's own family. The great thing about Buddy V's Ristorante is that it allows fans to get a taste of his family gatherings and heirloom recipes—making them feel like they're part of the family.

So make sue you go visit Buddy V's Ristorante on National Lasagna Day.

