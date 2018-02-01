Learn some fun facts about Longhorns!

SAN ANTONIO - Did you know there are more than 125 longhorns marching their way down Houston Street this weekend!? *MIND BLOWN* Who knew that many longhorns can even fit through our downtown streets! It's all apart of the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, the official kick off to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Here are some cool facts that will make you say "whaaaat":

1. The longhorn population was on the brink of extinction in the 1920s. (Oh no!)

2. The widest horn measurement spans MORE THAN 10 feet!

3. Unlike other cattle the longhorn can survive DAYS without water.

4. Calves begin sprouting horns by the age of 3 weeks.

5. The heaviest steer tipped the scale at 2045 pounds and he was only 10 years old!!

