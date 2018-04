We've all seen those calligraphy videos that leave you mesmerized by that perfect penmanship.

Now you can learn!

The Golden Speck is hosting a "Modern Calligraphy Workshop" April 12 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in the Government Hill area.

You can email "SabrinaR.Stang@gmail.com" for registration information.

For information on future classes, follow The Golden Speck on Instagram @TheGoldenSpeck.

