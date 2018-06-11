Let the kids summer start with Nature and Art!

CIBOLO - The Cibolo Nature Center & Farm is focused on " Promoting conservation of natural resources through education and stewardship." And even tackle teaching the youth about the importance of conserving nature.

While the nature center is always open. you now have the opportunity to send your kids to their fun and interactive summer camps! The two options are Nature Camp and Art Camp.

Nature Camp is described as:

Camp activities seek to nurture an awareness and appreciation of the environment in school-age children. At the conclusion of each camp, parents are invited to a celebration picnic where campers present what they've learned.

With opportunities to swim, hike, fish and learn about a ton of animals there is never a dull moment for those who love the outdoors.

And for the kids that love to express themselves through arts and craft, The Cibolo Nature Center & Farm has an Art Camp described as:

Art Camp emphasizes exploring the outdoors, learning new techniques, and capturing nature by encouraging personal expression and creativity.

So whether your kid wants is interested in one or both, checkout The Cibolo Nature Center & Farm today!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.