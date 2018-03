SAN ANTONIO - Get ready for cake, San Antonio.

Buddy Valastro, star of the TLC show “Cake Boss,” is in town and waiting to celebrate the grand opening of the newest location of Carlo’s Bakery at the shops at La Cantera.

The doors open tomorrow, Saturday, March 24, at 7 a.m., with a formal ribbon-cutting and meet-and-greet with the star and his family.

To get more information on the event, just head to the Facebook events page.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.