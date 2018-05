SAN ANTONIO - High Voltage Music Program is offering classes for teenagers who want to learn to play the drums, guitars and vocals. The group started in the southside of San Antonio as a way to bring teens together with a common interest of music.

The program is planning summer workshops and classes fill up fast, so be sure to check their website for more information: HighVoltageMusicProgram.

