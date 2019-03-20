Local art program teaches kids about nature

SAN ANTONIO - When Roxana Newsom teaches you to paint a fish, you get a shirt forever! Walden Pond Art teaches kids how to tap into their creative side while learning about nature.

Although Newsom only bought the North Side business 7 years ago, it's been offering classes for 33 years to children 3 years old all the way into their teens. Workshop themes range from the frozen tundra to the Amazon rainforest. They encourage kids to learn about nature and the environment from the top of the highest mountain peaks all the way down to the ocean's depths.

Walden Pond Art is located on Avenue B near the Witte Museum. You can learn more about workshops, summer camps, birthday parties and more on the program's website.

