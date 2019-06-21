Local company makes nutritious, flavorful bone broth

SAN ANTONIO - Bone broth is having a moment. The trendy broth is touted as a health booster that many claim can help your immune system and improve conditions from arthritis to cellulite.

A San Antonio family has turned its love of bone broth into a business. FOND Bone Broth was founded by a San Antonio mom of four boys who found her passion for the health food after enduring a personal health crisis.

The company originally sold bone broth as a drink, but soon realized that people were using it as an ingredient to make family meals more nutritious and delicious.

Watch the video above to see how to incorporate bone broth into a chicken chorizo recipe.

Click here to find out where to buy FOND Bone Broth in San Antonio and online.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.