Boerne Handmade Market is the only handmade market in the Alamo City!

You can expect over 65 local vendors selling one of a kind items and handmade goods.

Their Fiesta market will take place April 21st from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cana Ballroom located at

202 W. Kronkosky in Boerne, Texas.

For vendor opportunities, visit www.BoerneHandmadeMarket.com.

