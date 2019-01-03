Local trainer uses her inspirational story to motivate others in 2019

SAN ANTONIO - You'll find her working out every morning--bright and early.

"I wake up around 5 a.m. to get my first workout in," Jules Valdez, fitness trainer says.

Valdez admits her weight struggles started early on.

"I grew up on the south side, so I would eat a lot of pan dulce at the Handy Andy," she says. " I didn't really know what fitness was."

After weighing around 200 pounds in high school, Valdez decided to make a change one day when friends invited her to join them in a 5K race.

"It would take me 18 minutes to run a mile," Valdez admits.

Once she completed the race, she was driven to continue working out for medical and personal reasons.

"It hurt just to walk," she says. "I knew I needed to make a change to continue feeling better."

Move forward seven years and she is actively training others to become more fit. She is a former fitness competitor and she is also teaming up with local fitness trainer, Marcela Freeman, to launch a revamped fitness program aimed at women--Burn it in 30.

She encourages all women not to "look at other women and want what they have, but go for what they have."

For more information on Jules Valdez click here.

